Wicker Park welcomes a new cocktail bar: Yokocho

A new Japanese cocktail bar, offering small plates and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Yokocho, the newcomer is located at 1742 W. Division, Back Alley in Wicker Park, just behind sister restaurant Anaba Handroll Bar.
At the Japanese alleyway bar, you'll find small bites -- like the grilled shrimp, spicy miso chicken wings and chili cucumber -- that pair well with cocktails, sake, wine or beer.
Notable cocktails include Momo Fizz (vodka, cava and peach bitters) and Ume Smash (spicy Akashi ume whisky and Akashi white oak whisky). On weekends, the spot sports a DJ spinning retro Japanese funk on vinyl.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Lotus Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 24, wrote, "My favorite is probably the old school sakerita. It's extremely refreshing. I normally hate drinks with cucumber, but this one rocks! If you're looking for a great night, go here before the crowds come."
And Yelper Melissa F. added, "Some of my favorite dishes were vegan. The shishito peppers and okra, as well as the mushrooms with asparagus were delightful! A must-visit treasure."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Yokocho is open from 6 p.m.-midnight on Thursday and 6 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed Sunday-Wednesday.)
