Wilson's Dogs opens in Noble Square with hot dogs, burgers and more

A new family-owned spot to score hot dogs, burgers, milkshakes and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Wilson's Dogs , the fresh arrival is located at 1141 N. Ashland Ave. in Noble Square.On the menu, you'll find classics like the Chicago-style hot dog and Maxwell Street Polish Sandwich, and familiar favorites like grilled cheese plus a few vegetarian options. Milkshakes come in flavors like Nutella, banana and peanut butter.With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has been warmly received by patrons.Mike K., the first Yelper to review the eatery, wrote , "Fantastic spot! The double burger and cheese fries with giardiniera did not disappoint. Will be back very soon. "And Andrew L. said , "I ordered the animal style burger, and it had a thinner style patty with a perfect fry crust. The cheese fries were fresh cut with Merkts cheddar. I left Wilson's feeling full and satisfied!"Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Wilson's Dogs is open from noon-10 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It's closed on Sunday and Monday.