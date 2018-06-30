FOOD & DRINK

Windy City Ribfest

Table manners are going out the window this weekend! It's time to get messy at the Windy City Ribfest. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Table manners are going out the window this weekend! It's time to get messy at the Windy City Ribfest.

The festival is going on in Uptown Saturday and Sunday.

John Blick of Uptown United and the owner of Austin's Texas Lightning BBQ, Dennis Haggerty and his son Austin, joined ABC7 to talk about the festival.

Event: Windy City Ribfest in Uptown
Date: June 29 - July 1
Hours: Friday - 4pm to 10pm; Saturday - Noon to 10pm; Sunday - Noon to 9pm

Address: 4800 N. Broadway St., Chicago, IL (Broadway at Lawrence)
Admission/ Ticket Prices: A gate donation of $5 benefits Business Partners, The Chamber for Uptown
Links: www.exploreuptown.org, www.WindyCityRibfest.com, www.austinstexaslightning.com
