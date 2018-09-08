Windy City Wine Festival offers drinks by Buckingham Fountain

The 14th Annual Windy City Wine Festival wraps up Saturday, but Chicagoans with a taste for wine can still join in the fun.The festival offers wine tasting by Buckingham Fountain and features more than 200 samplings. Food and live music will also be on hand.The 2018 charity partner for the festival is the Chicago Parks Foundation.Tickets can be purchased at the door starting at $50. Gates open at 3 p.m. and close at 8 p.m.For more information, visit www.windycitywinefestival.com.