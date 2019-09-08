Food & Drink

Wine Riot to bring over 40 brands of wine to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans, get ready for a weekend packed with of food, wine, and whiskey this September.

The special weekend kicks of Friday, September 13th with the Whisky Extravaganza featuring more than 100 varieties of the most prestigious single malts, premium scotch whiskies, and other unique whiskies from around the world.

The events continue Saturday, September 14th with Wine Riot featuring over 40 internationally recognized brands offering tastings and educational activities for wine lovers new and old.

The big finale happens Sunday, September 15th with Grand Cochon, the epic final competition of the multi-city touring event.

Wine Riot co-host Garth Hodgdon joined ABC7 for a wine tasting.

Name of event: Wine Riot

Date: Saturday, September 14

Hours: 2:30pm - 5pm & 7:30pm - 10pm

Address: Revel Fulton Market | 1215 West Fulton Market, Chicago 60607

Admission/ Ticket Prices: Tickets: General Admission $65, VIP $95

For more information, visit www.wineriot.com/chicago-information/
