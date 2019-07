CHICAGO (WLS) -- You have a chance to score some free wings on Friday.Restaurant chain Wingstop will have a truck parked on Michigan Avenue across from the Apple Store from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will be giving away wings with no strings attached.One lucky fan who receives the specially-marked "#wingstop tour" sticker on the back of his or her chicken wing boat will win free wings for a year.