Food & Drink

Woman orders 'Moana' cake but instead gets marijuana cake

A Georgia woman tried to order a "Moana"-themed cake for her daughter's 25th birthday and instead of a cake adorned with the popular Disney character, the local Dairy Queen handed over a pot-themed dessert.

The marijuana themed-cake even had a "My Little Pony" smoking a joint.

It seems the employee who took the order misheard the request.

Kensli Davis' mom said workers apologized and offered to make another cake, but she stuck with the first one because it was just too funny.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmarijuanacakeviralfunny photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges
Humboldt Park alligator draws crowds, but remains elusive
Small plane crashes near Executive Airport in Wheeling, no injuries
ICE raids to begin Sunday, according to reports; Chicago protests planned
Neighbor rescues 13 dogs, including 7 puppies, from burning home
Video: Officer plows down woman in municipal parking lot
Video shows Chicago police pursuit and deadly crash
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm, pleasant Friday
Gruesome details in slaying of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck
Woman killed after boat capsizes near Fullerton Beach ID'd, 2 rescued
Human workers can listen to Google Assistant recordings
Avocado shortage has prices soaring
More TOP STORIES News