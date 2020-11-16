Women-owned business: Skinny Soup

We are kicking off a week-long series, celebrating female founders of locally owned businesses.
Today, we combine a marketing degree with a love for fitness, nutrition and food. That is the spark behind Skinny Soup!
Alison Velazquez is the company's founder and CEO. She joined ABC7 Monday morning to talk about her business.
Skinny Soup is available at retails such as Mariano's and Whole Foods and will be available in Coscto's Midwest stores in January. For more information, visit www.skinnysouping.com.
