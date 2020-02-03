Food & Drink

World Nutella Day: Don't miss your chance to win free chocolate on February 5

By Natalie Wade
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Celebrate World Nutella Day on Wednesday, February 5.

The Nutella Café, located on the corner of Lake and Michigan Avenue, will be offering free personalized jars to the first 100 people who stop in the café and purchase any menu item.

The café menu offers several brunch and dessert options, from chocolate crepes and espresso drinks to Nutella flavored ice cream and shakes.

There is also a chance to win one of 20,000 free Nutella jars through their online sweepstakes.

"World Nutella Day was started in 2007. It's was actually started by a superfan, a blogger," said Richard Fossali, general manager of the Nutella Café.

"It became like a social phenomenon, even in 2007 when social media really wasn't what it is today."

Use #WorldNutellaDay on your social media posts to qualify for a chance to win. Visit worldnutelladay.com for details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagospotoncommunity journalistcafesrestaurantchocolate
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Lincolnwood gas station hit-and-run crash causes fuel spill
23 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments
Semi-truck crashes into Elk Grove Village building
Trump wrongly congratulates Kansas for Super Bowl victory
Democratic race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Trump
Person killed, ISP trooper injured in I-57 crash in Riverdale; NB traffic lanes reopend
Show More
Online flower companies put to the test ahead of Valentine's Day
Meet Griff: Mascot makes political rounds ahead of Iowa caucuses
News Fix: National Women Physicians Day
1 dead after Aurora apartment fire
Lincoln Park HS community demands answers after principal removed for misconduct allegations
More TOP STORIES News