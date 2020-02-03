World Nutella Day: Don't miss your chance to win free chocolate on February 5

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Celebrate World Nutella Day on Wednesday, February 5.The Nutella Café, located on the corner of Lake and Michigan Avenue, will be offering free personalized jars to the first 100 people who stop in the café and purchase any menu item.The café menu offers several brunch and dessert options, from chocolate crepes and espresso drinks to Nutella flavored ice cream and shakes.There is also a chance to win one of 20,000 free Nutella jars through their online sweepstakes."World Nutella Day was started in 2007. It's was actually started by a superfan, a blogger," said Richard Fossali, general manager of the Nutella Café."It became like a social phenomenon, even in 2007 when social media really wasn't what it is today."Use #WorldNutellaDay on your social media posts to qualify for a chance to win. Visit worldnutelladay.com for details.