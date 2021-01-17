Food & Drink

Renowned Chef Jose Andres helps feed thousands of National Guard troops

WASHINGTON -- Members of Congress and world-renowned Chef Jose Andres want to make sure National Guard troops protecting the U.S. Capitol are well-fed.

The chef's World Central Kitchen Organization is cooking gourmet boxed lunches, with items like roast beef and stew.

The CEO of the group says the team provided about 5,000 meals Saturday with thousands more ready to be served.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also on hand and Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey took charge of dessert.

He took extra stock from the Chambers' candy desk to make care packages for the Guard members.

National Guard troops and law enforcement officers are surrounding the Capitol after rioters stormed the building on Jan. 6.

Some 30,000 troops are expected to be on hand Wednesday for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwashington d.c.national guardus capitolcelebrity chefu.s. & worldbe kind
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago, suburban counties move to Tier 2 COVID mitigations
Man caught living in O'Hare for 3 months
5 carjackings reported in Wicker Park over weekend: police
National MLK Day holiday traces roots to Chicago
8 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
Ice Castles to open in Wisconsin Friday
Q&A: How much protection does the COVID-19 vaccine offer?
Show More
Day of service in Chicago honors Martin Luther King
Chicago Weather: Cloudy and cold
Security on high alert in DC days before inauguration
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine released
23 shot, 6 fatally over weekend
More TOP STORIES News