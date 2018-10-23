FOOD & DRINK

World Series 2018: Watch at one of Chicago's top sports bars

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap. | Photo: Jeff W./Yelp

By Hoodline
CHICAGO
If you wanted to be taken out to the ball game but couldn't score tickets to this year's World Series, all is not lost. Chicago has plenty of top-notch sports bars where you can watch the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the Boston Red Sox. From the South Loop to Lakeview, these bars offer more than the typical stadium hot dog, nachos and overpriced beer.

Using Yelp data and our own methodology, Hoodline crunched the numbers to come up with the four best sports bars where you can view baseball's biggest series.

1. Jake Melnick's Corner Tap



Photo: Jake Melnick's COrner Tap/Yelp

Topping the list is Jake Melnick's Corner Tap. Located at 41 E. Superior St. (between Wabash Avenue and Rush Street), this River North spot is the most popular sports bar in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 1,081 reviews on Yelp. Named the top chicken wing spot in the country by the "Today" show, it offers spicy and sweet comfort food like buffalo fries, barbecue pork nachos and deep-fried Oreos.

2. Flo & Santos



Flo & Santos, located at 1310 S. Wabash Ave. (between 13th and 14th Streets), is another top choice. You'll find tavern-style pizza, pierogis, pork wings and more at this South Loop pub and Polish-American restaurant. It features eight flat-screen TVs, a big screen behind the bar and a patio. Yelpers give it four stars out of 798 reviews.

3. Theory



Photo: Theory/Yelp

Theory, an upscale sports bar and restaurant in River North, is another go-to, with four stars out of 711 Yelp reviews. With over 30 TVs, this spot draws a crowd for baseball, football and other games. Stop by 9 W. Hubbard St. and check it out for yourself.

4. Fatpour Tap Works



Photo: Fatpour Tap Works/Yelp

Over in Ukrainian Village, check out Fatpour Tap Works, which has earned four stars out of 506 reviews on Yelp. You can find this sports bar at 2005 W. Division St. (between Damen and Hoyne Avenues). It boasts over 200 beers plus a Southern-inspired menu with items like the Maple Bacon burger, chicken and waffle bites and the Trainwreck grilled cheese with cheddar, mozzarella, provolone and meatballs.
