Food & Drink

Hungry? Grab a 4,278-pound Snickers bar, the world's largest

WACO, TX -- They say everything is bigger in Texas. Thanks to that philosophy, the world's largest chocolate nut bar is finally here.

Snickers has created a chocolate bar so big, it's the size of 43,000 regular-size bars put together.

The giant monument to all things delicious weighs 4,728 pounds and is certified by Guinness World Records. The bar was made at the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco, Texas, and will be given out in pieces to Mars employees around the country.

The bar is a tease to the Snickers commercial that will be played during the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.



"People really told me everything is bigger in Texas, and that's what all our social team mentioned, as well," Snickers value manager Ruud Engbers told KWKT.

"This is incredibly impressive," says Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric. "... to get a 5,000-pound bar of chocolate to stay together is really challenging."

The bar contains:
  • More than 1,200 pounds of caramel, nougat and peanuts
  • More than 3,500 pounds of chocolate


    • The bar will be featured in a commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    food & drinkrecordworld recordcandy
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    LIVE: Winter storm expected to dump 1-5 inches of snow on Chicago area Friday
    2 brothers among 5 recovering after being shot at West Side barbershop
    Driver in McHenry Starbucks crash that injured 5 had medical emergency, police say
    19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old girl
    Pigeon with sombrero raising concerns in Nevada
    Man gets 60 years for death of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton on West Side
    WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker to sign law removing driver's license suspension as penalty for non-moving violations
    Show More
    Ukrainian oligarch wanted in Chicago linked to Trump circle
    Grammys CEO placed on leave for misconduct allegations
    Couple speaks out after chasing suspect in 11-year-old's abduction
    Chicago AccuWeather: Snow starting late afternoon Friday
    City leaders gather at annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Breakfast
    More TOP STORIES News