HOT DOGS

World's longest Chicago Style Hot Dog attempted by Mariano's

EMBED </>More Videos

Mariano's garnished what it believes to be the world's largest Chicago Style Hot Dog: a 44-foot-long frankfurter topped off with the classic condiments.

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
With dozens of sport peppers and pickle spears, healthy servings of mustard and relish, plus plenty of tomato and onion, Mariano's garnished what it believes to be the world's largest Chicago Style Hot Dog: a 44-foot-long frankfurter topped off with a (rather large) dash of celery salt.

The Friday achievement, which unfolded at Mariano's 2112 N Ashland Avenue location, coincided with the supermarket chain's 8-year anniversary.

"Since we have 44 stores we decided to make the hot dog 44 feet long," explained Mariano's Director of Strategic Brand Development Amanda Puck, who was in charge of the onions on Friday.

She added that the store partnered with Chicagoland food suppliers to put the dog together.

"We love our local Chicago brand and we work with great vendors like Greenridge Farm and Turano Baking all the time. So it's a great way to celebrate with them," said Puck of those providing the meat and bun respectively.

After a photo with the mouth-watering attraction, Mariano's team sliced up the hot dog and handed it out for free to customers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhot dogsworld recordChicagoBucktown
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOT DOGS
Hot dog fans line up for final day at Murphy's in Lakeview
Vienna Beef still provides Chicago's hot dogs after 125 years
Extra Course: Byron's Hot Dogs
Vienna Beef's 125th anniversary reminds Chicago of its meatpacking roots
More hot dogs
FOOD & DRINK
Vietnamese eatery Tai Nang opens its doors in the Ukrainian Village
Fresh eats: 4 new places to check out in Wrigleyville
Sabatino's closing after decades on Northwest Side
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police chase on I-290 ends in multiple-vehicle crash
Driver killed after his semi-truck flips in NW Indiana: police
Blue Island's Maple Tree Inn heavily damaged by fire: 'We will rebuild'
Officers face-off in friendly double dutch duel
Mom saves her baby from hot car after shocking 911 response
Man shot, pistol-whipped at West Side car dealership
Doctor killed family with gas-filled yoga ball, police say
Sabatino's closing after decades on Northwest Side
Show More
Man killed, 3 hurt in Waukegan head-on crash
Food truck feeds drivers on highway amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Shots fired at Chicago police in Woodlawn; 1 in custody
Woman uses email to pose as deputy to get boyfriend out of jail
Mollie Tibbetts, suspect's girlfriend were Facebook friends
More News