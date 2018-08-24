World's longest Chicago Style Hot Dog attempted by Mariano's

With dozens of sport peppers and pickle spears, healthy servings of mustard and relish, plus plenty of tomato and onion, Mariano's garnished what it believes to be the world's largest Chicago Style Hot Dog: a 44-foot-long frankfurter topped off with a (rather large) dash of celery salt.The Friday achievement, which unfolded at Mariano's 2112 N Ashland Avenue location, coincided with the supermarket chain's 8-year anniversary."Since we have 44 stores we decided to make the hot dog 44 feet long," explained Mariano's Director of Strategic Brand Development Amanda Puck, who was in charge of the onions on Friday.She added that the store partnered with Chicagoland food suppliers to put the dog together."We love our local Chicago brand and we work with great vendors like Greenridge Farm and Turano Baking all the time. So it's a great way to celebrate with them," said Puck of those providing the meat and bun respectively.After a photo with the mouth-watering attraction, Mariano's team sliced up the hot dog and handed it out for free to customers.