Food & Drink

Would you try blue cheese-flavored ice cream or ranch Pop Tarts?

Summer is ice cream's big moment of the year, but do you need a reason to venture past vanilla?

There is an award-winning gelato whipped in London that has become a huge hit.

The flavor? Blue cheese.



La Gelateria is famous for taking unexpected flavors and freezing them.

Other flavor options on their menu include pear and parmesan, and and extra virgin olive oil - which has been seen on a few local menus too.

There's one other food item that's not yet a thing, but one Twitter user is making waves to make it something. Ranch Pop Tarts.

Twitter user Kyle Heroff's pitch is that people say you can put ranch on anything!

Hidden Valley Ranch even weighed in, Tweeting: "Hey Pop Tarts - let's have som fun and give the people what they want!"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd body recovered, 2 still missing after boat overturns on Chicago River, officials say
North Side gears up for Chicago Pride Parade Sunday
Ill. gas tax to double Monday as Gov. Pritzker signs infrastructure bill
Man dies after ingesting unknown substance during arrest in Waukegan, police say
Maleah Davis: 'Homicidal violence' ruled in 4-year-old's death
Former CPS teacher creates affordable literacy program for kids with learning disorders
2019 Chicago Pride Parade: Route, street closures, parking information
Show More
PRIDE 2019: Stonewall Riots, 50 years later
California sea lion pup born at Brookfield Zoo
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
Wildfire erupts after dung spontaneously combusts: Investigators
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
More TOP STORIES News