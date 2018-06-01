FOOD & DRINK

Yamon Jerk Grill opens its doors in Rogers Park

Yamon Jerk Grill. | Photo: MS L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score jerk chicken and more has opened its doors in Rogers Park. The fresh arrival is called Yamon Jerk Grill, which has taken over where Fat Boys Jerk and Soul left off at 1636 Howard St.

The newcomer's signature fare is chicken -- with options ranging from a whole barbecue chicken to a bucket of honey jerk wings. The menu also features dishes like jerk seafood, oxtail, goat stew, burgers, tacos and burritos.

So far, Yamon Jerk Grill has a 3.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Elvin C., whoreviewed the new spot on April 22, said, "The oxtail was particularly good -- tender, but not yet mush, but easy to eat off the bone. Jerk chicken: wouldn't say it was the moistest I've ever had, but not bone dry. Acceptable I'd say."

Yelper MS L. added, "The chicken had no juices whatsoever, bone dry; this is a first for me which made it less enjoyable. Everything else with the exception of that bland mushy macaroni and cheese was good ... I won't be back."

The shop has not yet published its hours of operations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
Dig in to barbecue, spicy rice cakes and more at 3 new Korean spots in Chicago
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News