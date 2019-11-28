Food & Drink

Chef creates edible chocolate iPhone case

If your Thanksgiving dessert isn't enough for you, how about eating your iPhone case?

OK, not just any iPhone case, but this 100 percent edible chocolate case built for iPhone 11.

Its creator is Matt Adlard, a YouTube cook and judge on the Food Network.

