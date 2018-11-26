Your 3 top options for affordable Vietnamese fare in Chicago

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Vietnamese restaurants around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Nhu Lan Saigon Subs
Photo: DOE L./Yelp
Topping the list is Nhu Lan Saigon Subs. Located at 2612 W. Lawrence Ave. in Lincoln Square, the Vietnamese sandwich shop is the highest rated affordable Vietnamese eatery in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 779 reviews on Yelp. Try the pork meatball sub with mozzarella, the vegan ginger tofu sub or the nhu lan veggie classic. And when you purchase five subs, the sixth is free. (View the menu here.)
2. Lotus Cafe & Banh Mi Sandwiches
Photo: TIM M./Yelp
Next up is University Village's Lotus Cafe & Banh Mi Sandwiches, situated at 719 W. Maxwell St. With 4.5 stars out of 425 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese sandwich spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option. Try the ginger chicken banh mi, with a ginger puree and soy sauce, or opt for the curry tofu bowl with caramelized onions and a coconut curry sauce. (View the menu here.)
3. Little Vietnam
Photo: Julie L./Yelp
Edgewater's Little Vietnam, located at 1132 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Vietnamese spot 4.5 stars out of 299 reviews. Try the spring roll appetizer with a brown sauce, the vermicelli rice noodle bowl with grilled shrimp, or the lemongrass chicken with red peppers and onions.