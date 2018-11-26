FOOD & DRINK

Your 3 top options for affordable Vietnamese fare in Chicago

Lotus Cafe & Bánh Mì Sandwiches. | Photo: Tim M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Vietnamese fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Vietnamese restaurants around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Nhu Lan Saigon Subs



Photo: DOE L./Yelp

Topping the list is Nhu Lan Saigon Subs. Located at 2612 W. Lawrence Ave. in Lincoln Square, the Vietnamese sandwich shop is the highest rated affordable Vietnamese eatery in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 779 reviews on Yelp. Try the pork meatball sub with mozzarella, the vegan ginger tofu sub or the nhu lan veggie classic. And when you purchase five subs, the sixth is free. (View the menu here.)

2. Lotus Cafe & Banh Mi Sandwiches



Photo: TIM M./Yelp

Next up is University Village's Lotus Cafe & Banh Mi Sandwiches, situated at 719 W. Maxwell St. With 4.5 stars out of 425 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese sandwich spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option. Try the ginger chicken banh mi, with a ginger puree and soy sauce, or opt for the curry tofu bowl with caramelized onions and a coconut curry sauce. (View the menu here.)

3. Little Vietnam



Photo: Julie L./Yelp

Edgewater's Little Vietnam, located at 1132 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Vietnamese spot 4.5 stars out of 299 reviews. Try the spring roll appetizer with a brown sauce, the vermicelli rice noodle bowl with grilled shrimp, or the lemongrass chicken with red peppers and onions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
West Loop gets a new cocktail bar: The Darling
Holiday leftovers guide: How long turkey and other foods last
10q Chicken brings fried chicken enthusiasm to Evanston
Vaughn Occupational High School students win Cooking Up Change Competition
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for slain Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez
Chicago Weather: Winter storm dumps a foot of snow NW of city
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Flurry of activity on last day of candidate filing in Chicago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Chicagoan and ex-Trump adviser George Papadopoulos goes to prison kicking
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow, and then cold Monday
How to unsubscribe from all those Cyber Monday emails
Family: Woman dies after brain damage during plastic surgery in Mexico
Show More
Police suggest man killed in mall shouldn't have held his gun
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Pastor says game room found in church building isn't his
More News