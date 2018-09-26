Your guide to 5 new restaurants and clubs in Chicago

Bombay Wraps
Photo: bombay wraps/Yelp
Bombay Wraps is a fast-casual Indian eatery that recently opened its doors at 3149 1/2 N. Broadway St. in Lakeview. It also operates a food truck and restaurants in Streeterville and the Loop.
On the menu, offerings include wraps, sandwich rolls, basmati rice bowls and salads. Try the Potato Cauliflower Medley, Chicken Tikka or Cheese Paneer with a hint of cream, all topped with pickled onions and cilantro mint chutney. Sweet potato fries, lentil soup and samosas are also on offer.
Bar Ramone
Photo: bar ramone/Yelp
Stop by 441 N. Clark St. in River North and you'll find Bar Ramone, a wine bar, offering tapas and more. The wine list is curated by Ryan Arnold and Richard Hanauer and features over 100 bottles from around the world.
Fare options include small plates like duck confit poutine, bloody mary shrimp and tomato bread, as well as large plates such as lamb meatballs, Galician octopus and oven-roasted dorade. Here's the menu.
Tao Chicago
Photo: Tao Chicago/Yelp
Tao Chicago is a 300-seat Asian fusion restaurant, nightclub and event space that is located in a 34,000-square-foot space at 632 N. Dearborn St. in River North.
The multi-story club comes from the Tao Group, which also operates three other clubs in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York City. It combines Asian-inspired design, cuisine and libations. According to Eater Chicago, the establishment's recent premiere included celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Cubs players Jon Lester and Daniel Murphy.
Expect menu options such as Chilean sea bass satay, lobster wontons, dim sum, wagyu beef, crispy snapper and sushi. Here's the menu.
Kyoten
Photo: andrew c./Yelp
Now open at 2507 W. Armitage Ave. in Logan Square is Kyoten, an upscale, reservation-only omakase sushi bar. According to its website, the restaurant "approaches sushi as a discipline based on the values purity, harmony, and balance."
The sushi bar imports its fish from Japan and uses techniques such as aging, curing and marinating to create complexity in its fare. Check out the sample menu for a list of offerings you may see on your plate.
Greenlight Korean Pub & Karaoke
Photo: semi k./Yelp
A recent addition to Arcadia Terrace, Greenlight Korean Pub & Karaoke can be found at 2519 W. Peterson Ave. With five stars out of nine reviews, it's proven popular with Yelpers. The business features private karaoke rooms, a lounge area and modern Korean and American fare.
The extensive menu includes chicken wings, seasoned pork ribs, deep-fried kimchi tater tots and seafood pancakes. Thirsty? Look for libations such as the signature Green Dragon drink, a shot of whiskey, a domestic canned or bottled beer or coconut, lemon or cucumber-flavored soju. You can check out the full menu here.