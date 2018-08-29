Your guide to Logan Square's 3 newest spots for food and drinks

Bixi Beer
2515 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Photo: lynn s./Yelp
Bixi Beer is a brewpub and Asian fusion spot that recently made its debut in the neighborhood. The Chinese-inspired brewpub comes courtesy of owner and chef Bo Fowler and has a 200-seat dining area, according to Eater Chicago. The modern space features a rooftop deck, black-and-white murals and a raw bar.
Notable menu options include Vietnamese tongue salad, vegetarian massaman curry with jackfruit and tofu, bao sandwiches and noodle soups.
Thirsty? Look for craft brews like the dark Chelonian Lair spiced with peppercorns or a light ale with cucumber and melon. Wine and Asian-inspired cocktails are also on offer.
Bixi Beer is off to a promising start with four stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Christine T., who reviewed the brewpub on Aug. 8, wrote, "Bixi Beer is trendy, yet comfortable and inviting. It's my new favorite specialty beer and cocktail place!"
Aashiq D. noted, "Food was excellent! The menu is asian fusion with high quality ingredients. There are quite a few vegetarian and vegan-friendly items. ... Service was impeccable. Our waiter was super knowledgeable about the menu and really fun."
Bixi Beer is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Pan Artesanal Bakery
3724 W. Fullerton Ave.
Photo: Pan Artesanal Bakery/Yelp
Pan Artesanal Bakery features Mexican and French breads and pastries along with caffeinated beverages and sandwiches.
Look for freshly baked breads, croissants and sweet treats with specialties like rosemary loaf, canele (a French rum and vanilla pastry with a custard center) and piramide pan de leche quemada (a pyramid-shaped milk bread).
Mango avocado, chicken chipotle and black forest ham sandwiches are also available. Grab a tres leches iced coffee, mocha, espresso or latte to pair with your fare.
Yelpers are excited about Pan Artesanal Bakery, which currently holds five stars out of 19 reviews on the site.
Susie X., who reviewed the bakery on Aug. 11, wrote, "The staff were friendly and the service prompt. The sandwiches were flavorful and made with fresh ingredients, the coffee tasted smooth black and the concha was the right amount of sweet with a light and crunchy topping.
And Ashley L. wrote, "One aspect that makes them unique is that they blend both the Mexican and French cultures deliciously. For example, you can get a chorizo sandwich on a croissant. Definitely take advantage of the bakery as the goods are extremely fresh, and selection changes daily."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Pan Artesanal is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Merchant
3137 W. Logan Blvd.
Photo: merchant/Yelp
Merchant is a modern gastropub that offers brunch, dinner and late-night fare.
For breakfast and lunch, offerings include a parfait with roasted grapes and fresh granola; a leak omelet with feta; and biscuits with country gravy and mushrooms. Dinner options include charred octopus with fennel and salmon with leeks.
Beer, wine and signature cocktails are on offer. Try a handmade concoction like the Sidecar with brandy, tequila and lemon or the frozen Banana Lassi with rum, coconut milk, banana and vanilla. Here's the menu.
Yelpers are still warming up to Merchant, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 28 reviews on the site.
Dustin F., who reviewed it on July 27, wrote, "The food really impressed me (try the burger). I hated how much I loved that whiskey sour, it's going to keep me coming back for a long, long time. Overall -- fantastic look, bartenders were awesome and fair prices."
But Yelper James C. wrote, "I worked at Steak and Shake for a long time. Merchant's burger and fries reminded me of every burger and fries I made and served at Steak and Shake, at a higher price point."
Merchant is open from 10-2 a.m. on Monday-Friday, 9-3 a.m. on Saturday and 9-2 a.m. on Sunday.