Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood

Photo: The Capital Grille/Yelp

By Hoodline
Visiting Streeterville, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Chicago neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a donut shop to a steakhouse.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Streeterville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

---

1. Do-rite Donuts & Chicken



Photo: DO-RITE DONUTS/Yelp

Topping the list is breakfast and brunch spot Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken, which offers doughnuts and coffee and tea. Located at 233 E. Erie St. (between St. Clair Street and Fairbanks Court.), it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 971 reviews on Yelp.

Doughnut fans will find their favorite sweet treat in unusual flavors like the red velvet coconut, valrhona chocolate, blueberry crumble and maple bacon. Vegans rejoice, there's daily specials--like vegan double chocolate and cinnamon and sugar. (Check out the full menu here.) This spot, one of five locations in the city, also serves Dark Matter coffee.

2. The Capital Grille



Photo: THE CAPITAL GRILLE/Yelp

Next up is wine bar and steakhouse The Capital Grille, which offers seafood and more, situated at 633 N. St. Clair St. With 4.5 stars out of 725 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu of this white tablecloth restaurant, you'll find oysters on the half shell, dry-aged steaks, cocktails and more than 350 world-class wines, according to its website. Try the Capital Grille's signature martini made with Stolichnaya vodka infused with fresh pineapple.

Yelpers' favorite menu items include parmesan truffle fries, lobster mac and cheese and pan seared citrus glazed salmon with marcona almonds and brown butter. View the lunch menu and the dinner menu.

3. Beatrix Streeterville



Photo: BEATRIX/Yelp

Diner and New American spot Beatrix Streeterville, which offers coffee and tea and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 671 N. St. Clair (between Erie and Huron streets), 4.5 stars out of 684 reviews.

At this popular spot with an urban vibe, favorite brunch items include the lemon pancakes, pot roast and egg sandwich and cauliflower grits. For dinner, try starters like Kung Pao Brussels sprouts and kennebec fries and entrees like the pork shank with apples and mashed potatoes or skirt steak chimichurri. View this spot's list of offerings here.

4. Doc B's Restaurant + Bar



Photo: WING Y./Yelp

Doc B's Restaurant + Bar, a New American spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 683 Yelp reviews. Head over to 100 E. Walton St. (between Michigan Avenue and Huguelet Place.) to see for yourself.

The menu features burgers, salads and wok-bowls. Vegan options include sweet potato fries and tofu cold noodle salad (topped with crushed cashews). You'll also find locally-sourced items: Bow Truss Coffee from Lakeview and seasonal pie from Logan Square's Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits, according to Crain's Chicago Business. (See the spot's menus here.)

5. Yolk - Streeterville



Photo: Yelp User/Yelp

Check out Yolk - Streeterville, which has earned four stars out of 1,835 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot, which offers comfort food and more, at 355 E. Ohio St. (between Fairbanks and Mc Clurg courts).

A this bustling restaurant, wait times can run long because of its popularity. The menu's "fan favorites" section features bacon waffles, Nutella crepes, a Santa Fe frittata and four types of French toast. Yelpers report ordering a bottle of this spot's signature maple syrup or hot sauce to take home. View the menu here.
