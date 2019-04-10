Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Uptown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Loving Heart
Photo: Aspen B./Yelp
Topping the list is cafe, vegan and vegetarian spot Loving Heart. Located at 838 W. Montrose Ave. (between Clarendon Avenue and Dayton Street), it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 172 reviews on Yelp.
The plant based cafe is "free of all kinds of animal ingredients," according to its website. On the menu, look for the hearty bean wrap, curry bowl or the spicy stew bowl.
2. Tank Noodle
Photo: Lynn S./Yelp
Next up is Vietnamese spot Tank Noodle, which offers noodles and more, situated at 4953 N. Broadway (between Ainslie and Argyle streets). With four stars out of 1,690 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
The Vietnamese restaurant offers pho, egg noodles, rice and more. On the menu, look for the fried pork egg rolls, squid salad and the crab egg drop soup.
3. Tesfa Ethiopian Cuisine
Photo: Tesfa Ethiopian Cuisine/Yelp
Ethiopian and breakfast and brunch spot Tesfa Ethiopian Cuisine is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1023 W. Wilson Ave. (between Sheridan Road and Kenmore Avenue), five stars out of 141 reviews.
Tesfa specializes in Ethiopian cuisine, offering vegetarian and meat dishes. On the menu, look for the Yemisir Wot, Yebozena Shiro or the Doro Wot.
4. Sun Wah Bar-B-Que
Photo: Daniel Y./Yelp
Sun Wah Bar-B-Que, a Chinese spot that offers barbecue and more, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 1,501 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5041 N. Broadway (between Winnemac and Carmen avenues) to see for yourself.
The Hong Kong-style Chinese barbecue restaurant offers soup, noodles and stir fry. On the menu, look for the Mongolian beef, lobster noodle or the shrimp fried rice.
5. Ora
Photo: Clara H./Yelp
Check out Ora, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 454 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Japanese spot at 5143 N. Clark St. (between Winona St. and United States Highway 41).
The menu offers shellfish, antipasta, paninis and more. On the menu, look for the Bigeye Tuna, Market Oysters or the Beef Tataki.
