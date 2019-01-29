Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Wicker Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Piece Brewery And Pizzeria
Photo: Tim M./Yelp
Topping the list is Piece Brewery and Pizzeria, which offers pizza and more. Located at 1927 W. North Ave. (between Winchester and Elk Grove avenues), it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 3,388 reviews on Yelp.
Look for signature favorites like the double IPA Overboard, the Swingin' Single Belgian or the German-style kolsch beer called Golden Arm.
Hungry? Pair your brew with a pizza. Signature pies include the barbecue pizza, the white pizza with olive oil and garlic and the Hot Doug's Atomic Sausage with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions and spicy sausage. (See the full menu here.)
2. The Wormhole Coffee
PHOTO: CASEY H./YELP
Next up is cafe The Wormhole Coffee, which offers coffee and tea and more, situated at 1462 N. Milwaukee Ave. (between Evergreen Avenue and Honore Street). With 4.5 stars out of 1,047 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Take a trip back to the 80s at this spot, which has ranked among the country's best coffee shops.
You'll find retro movie posters and a Hans Solo cardboard cutout, as well as board games and old school Nintendo systems you can actually play while you enjoy a cup of java, notes ChicagoTribune.com. Popular drinks include lattes like the dark chocolate and peanut butter Koopa-Troopa and the Cool But Rude made with curry and ginger.
3. The Violet Hour
Photo: ANGELO L./Yelp
Cocktail bar and New American spot The Violet Hour is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1520 N. Damen Ave. (between Wicker Park and Pierce avenues), four stars out of 2,092 reviews.
This sophisticated cocktail bar is generally known as one of the country's best, with impressively innovative libations at only a slight markup. Just be sure to adhere to the house rules: dress nicely (no ball caps), and put your cell phone away.
4. Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Photo: BARAMEE C./Yelp
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 566 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1505 N. Milwaukee Ave. (at Honore Street) to see for yourself.
Jeni's combo of natural ingredients and creative and colorful flavors is a big draw, and ice cream fans are often lined up out the door. Favorites include gooey butter cake, goat cheese and cherries, wildberry lavender and Intelligentsia black cat espresso. You'll also find classic flavors like chocolate, strawberry and vanilla.
5. The Bongo Room
PHOTO: ROSERRY Y./YELP
And then there's The Bongo Room, which has earned four stars out of 1,512 reviews on Yelp. You can find the New American and breakfast and brunch spot at 1470 N. Milwaukee Ave.
In its 25 year history, this hip spot started out serving coffee and muffins to students, artists and musician regulars, like Liz Phair, and has evolved into a go-to brunch destination, notes Chicago Reader.
There's plenty of food to go around, so get ready to swap plates with your besties or your main squeeze. Among the menu's savory and sweet selections, favorites include the maple sausage sandwich, shrimp scampi Benedict, apple churros french toast and the pancakes, which include the popular red velvet and white chocolate caramel.