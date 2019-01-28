FOOD & DRINK

Your guide to the 5 top spots in Chicago's The Loop neighborhood

Photo: The Dearborn/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to uncover all that the Loop has to offer? Get to know this Chicago neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a jeweler to a steakhouse and more.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the Loop, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. dimend SCAASI Jewelers



Photo: Jacob K./Yelp

Topping the list is dimend SCAASI Jewelers, a spot to score jewelry and watches. Located at 5 S. Wabash Ave., Floor 17, it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 373 reviews on Yelp.

2. Do-rite Donuts & Coffee



Photo: do-rite donuts & coffee/Yelp

Next up is Do-Rite Donuts & Coffee, a spot to score coffee and tea and doughnuts, situated at 50 W. Randolph St. (between Wabash Avenue and Garland Court). With 4.5 stars out of 1,053 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Dearborn



Photo: the dearborn/Yelp

Traditional American spot The Dearborn, which offers salads and seafood, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 145 N. Dearborn St., 4.5 stars out of 1,007 reviews.

4. Prime & Provisions



Photo: prime & provisions/Yelp

Prime & Provisions, a steakhouse and traditional American spot that offers seafood and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 912 Yelp reviews. Head over to 222 N. La Salle St. (between Haddock Place and Lasalle Stree.) to see for yourself.

5. The Gage



Photo: the gage/Yelp

Last but not least, check out The Gage, which has earned four stars out of 2,636 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gastropub and New American and breakfast and brunch spot at 24 S. Michigan Ave. (between Madison and Monroe streets).
