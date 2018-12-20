FOOD & DRINK

Your guide to the top 3 spots in Chicago's Mayfair neighborhood

The FishGuy Market. | Photo: Gino W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to uncover all that Mayfair has to offer? Get to know this Chicago neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Afghan restaurant to a fish market.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Mayfair, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

---

1. Afghan Kabob



Photo: steven b./Yelp

Topping the list is Middle Eastern and Afghan spot Afghan Kabob. Located at 4040 W. Montrose Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 260 reviews on Yelp. Try the salmon kabob with lemon juice and basmati rice, or opt for the mantu plate with ground beef dumplings, onions and a garlic yogurt sauce with dry mint. (View the menu here.)

2. Ay Ay Picante



Photo: gino w./Yelp

Next up is Peruvian spot Ay Ay Picante, which offers seafood and more, situated at 4569 N. Elston Ave. With four stars out of 542 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Try the steamed jumbo shrimp served with potatoes and rice, or the fettuccine with grilled steak and topped with a green albahaca sauce. (Check out the menu here.)

3. The FishGuy Market





Seafood market The FishGuy Market is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4423 N. Elston Ave., 4.5 stars out of 73 reviews. The restaurant serves fresh fish and shellfish. Try the lobster roll, the fish tacos or the salmon burger. (View the menu here.)
