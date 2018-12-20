Your guide to the top 3 spots in Chicago's Mayfair neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Mayfair, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Afghan Kabob
Photo: steven b./Yelp
Topping the list is Middle Eastern and Afghan spot Afghan Kabob. Located at 4040 W. Montrose Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 260 reviews on Yelp. Try the salmon kabob with lemon juice and basmati rice, or opt for the mantu plate with ground beef dumplings, onions and a garlic yogurt sauce with dry mint. (View the menu here.)
2. Ay Ay Picante
Photo: gino w./Yelp
Next up is Peruvian spot Ay Ay Picante, which offers seafood and more, situated at 4569 N. Elston Ave. With four stars out of 542 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Try the steamed jumbo shrimp served with potatoes and rice, or the fettuccine with grilled steak and topped with a green albahaca sauce. (Check out the menu here.)
3. The FishGuy Market
Seafood market The FishGuy Market is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4423 N. Elston Ave., 4.5 stars out of 73 reviews. The restaurant serves fresh fish and shellfish. Try the lobster roll, the fish tacos or the salmon burger. (View the menu here.)