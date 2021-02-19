Ford City Mall shooting: Foot Locker employee shot 6 times while working in store, police say

Police were seen investigating the shooting scene inside a Foot Locker store at the Ford City Mall. Evelyn Holmes

Full Statement from Namdar Realty Group on Ford City Mall shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for a gunman who shot a store employee six times inside the Ford City Mall Friday afternoon.Chicago police say a man came into the Foot Locker store and began harassing a 22-year-old male employee. He then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim several times around 1 p.m.Police said the worker was shot twice in each arm and twice in the lower back. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, then transferred to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in serious condition.Police said the suspect fled on foot. No one is in custody.Ford City Mall is located on Chicago's Southwest Side in the West Lawn neighborhood at 76th Street and Cicero Avenue.Many stores inside the mall have closed as police continue to investigate.