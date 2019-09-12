Football player pulled from Calumet New Tech High School pool, in critical condition

(Shutterstock)

By
UNINCORPORATED GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A freshman football player at Calumet New Tech High School is in critical condition Wednesday night after being pulled unresponsive from the school's pool.

The Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the school in unincorporated Gary in response to a 14-year-old boy found unresponsive in the pool. Police said witnesses told them the pool had been opened to players after football practice and the boy was found at the bottom of the pool.

The school's superintendent confirmed the team had been doing conditioning drills at the time. She said trainers immediately began CPR and administered the Automatic Electronic Defibrillator.

Other teams practicing at the time said they'd only heard the commotion as an ambulance rushed the teen to a nearby hospital.

Lake County investigators were at the school for several hours. And investigation is ongoing.

The student was flown to a Chicago area hospital in critical condition for further treatment.
