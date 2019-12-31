Georgia Tech football recruit Bryce Gowdy dies after being hit by train

A star high school football player in South Florida was killed after he was hit by a freight train.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Bryce Gowdy died at a hospital Monday after he was struck by a freight train in Deerfield Beach.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that it was investigating the events surrounding Gowdy's death, and that the cause and manner of death would be determined by the medical examiner's office.

Gowdy was a wide receiver and defensive back for Deerfield Beach High School. He was signed to play for Georgia Tech.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridatrain accident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Snow, wind create slick conditions for morning commute
Man posing as delivery driver sexually assaults woman in Irving Park: police
Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia attack US Embassy
Chicago gets ready to ring in New Year
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
Woman, 21, wanted for April murder in Englewood
Show More
Weed Legalization Guide
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow ends early, cold New Year's Eve Tuesday
Family 'livid' man only charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of college girlfriend
Post Malone to headline 'New Year's Rockin' Eve': Full list of performers
CTA, Metra offer free rides on New Year's Eve during select hours
More TOP STORIES News