For Chicago Streets and San mom, feds say drugs and guns were 'family business'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A long-time employee with Chicago's famed Streets and Sanitation Department was moonlighting in a lucrative, and illicit, side job, according to federal investigators.The ABC7 I-Team has learned that veteran Streets and San worker Harriette McPherson and two of her sons are among 11 people now facing charges in a drug and gun case following a multi-year investigation.During the investigation, authorities seized numerous weapons including a machete, 29 guns and ammunition along with 78 lbs. of marijuana, more than $190,000 in suspected drug money, diamond jewelry, Rolex watches and designer clothing appraised at more than $300,000.McPherson is out on bond after posting a Southeast Side home as collateral. She is also on home confinement with an electronic monitoring bracelet, although she is allowed to go to work at her city job in the 6th District Streets and San office. Investigators said she and her sons were involved in cocaine and marijuana trafficking tied to a Chicago street gang.For nearly three weeks city officials have been unable, or unwilling, to answer questions concerning the "open investigation" of McPherson, including whether she is still on the job and being paid. Late Tuesday a spokesperson for the Streets and Sanitation Department, faced with imminent reporting of this story, disclosed to the I-Team that McPherson has been placed on administrative leave.When the I-Team visited McPherson's Hyde Park apartment, she declined to answer questions about the federal drug and gun charges against her and her sons Rakim Asad and Sincere Brannon."I'm not interested," McPherson told investigative reporter Chuck Goudie through her security intercom."Thank you," she said before disconnecting.FBI agents went to that very same high-rise apartment on May 16 to arrest Asad, 26. Answering the door was Asad's brother Sincere, 19, who said he didn't know who Asad was according to federal agents.Sincere Brannon is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and gun possession in furtherance of drug trafficking.Both he and his brother are being held without bond in what prosecutors have described as a "family business" of narcotics trafficking.During the investigation, law enforcement seized from Asad a Rolex watch and two necklaces, according to the indictment. Attached to the necklaces were 14-carat gold pendants with the initials "LAFA" emblazoned in diamonds. Authorities say the initials are an apparent reference to Asad's suspected affiliation with LAFA, a Chicago street gang. He is pictured on social media wearing the necklace.In addition to the accused mother-son drug dealers, four of the defendants are charged with conspiring to rob a drug dealer of marijuana in Chicago and Bridgeview in the summer of 2017. They are Kelvin Everett, 38, of Chicago, Gregory Blackwell, 29, of Chicago, Quincy Wright, 37, of Chicago, and Jerry Peoples, 42, of Chicago. The men allegedly wielded a loaded rifle and handgun during an attempted robbery. Everett, Blackwell, Wright and Peoples are also charged with illegal possession of the rifle and handgun, due to having prior felony convictions that prohibited them from lawfully possessing a firearm.Another defendant Rachad Lucas, 38, of Calumet City, allegedly stashed illegal drugs a storage unit in Calumet City. Lucas is also charged with possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute, knowingly possessing a handgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and illegally possessing the handgun as a previously convicted felon.An attorney representing Ms. McPherson declined to discuss the case when contacted by the I-Team.