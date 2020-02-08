Arts & Entertainment

'For Life' on ABC, based on life of Isaac Wright Jr., screened in Streeterville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're getting a sneak peek at the new ABC series "For Life," a legal drama about a man who becomes a lawyer while in prison, after being wrongly convicted.

There was a special screening Friday night in Streeterville with some stars of the show.

The show is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright, Jr. who was wrongly convicted of being a drug kingpin in New Jersey.

He studied law, and helped win freedom for some 20 inmates and, eventually, himself.

Actor Nicholas Pinnock plays Aaron, the character inspired by Wright:

Show creator Hank Steinberg says Wright's story is so "heartbreaking, emotional, and compelling," he knew he had to tell it on TV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagostreetervilletelevisionabc
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News