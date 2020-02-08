'For Life' on ABC, based on life of Isaac Wright Jr., screened in Streeterville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're getting a sneak peek at the new ABC series "For Life," a legal drama about a man who becomes a lawyer while in prison, after being wrongly convicted.
There was a special screening Friday night in Streeterville with some stars of the show.
The show is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright, Jr. who was wrongly convicted of being a drug kingpin in New Jersey.
He studied law, and helped win freedom for some 20 inmates and, eventually, himself.
Actor Nicholas Pinnock plays Aaron, the character inspired by Wright:
Show creator Hank Steinberg says Wright's story is so "heartbreaking, emotional, and compelling," he knew he had to tell it on TV.
