Isaac Wright Jr. discusses 'For Life,' new show based on his journey

"For Life" is a new show on ABC about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn't commit.

The show is loosely-based on the life of Isaac Wright Jr., who spoke with ABC 7 Chicago Tuesday morning.

"When they're using the term 'loosely-based,' it's a term that must be used specifically because there was a need to fictionalize that long, long journey," Wright said. "This was a journey that took a number of decades."

"In essence, this was a show about a prisoner fighting for his life, fighting for his freedom, fighting to get back to his family. That is my story. ... basically it's not only my story, it's everybody that's incarcerated's story," he said.

"For Life," a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, airs at 9 p.m. Tuesdays on ABC.
