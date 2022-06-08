Man killed near Ford City Mall had cord wrapped around neck in 'gruesome attack,' CPD says

CHICAGO -- A man found with a cord around his neck Wednesday near Ford City Mall had been killed in a "gruesome attack," police said.A witness called police after finding the man, between 40 and 50 years old, unresponsive in a parking lot in the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive, police said.The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:40 a.m., according to police, who said the man was not yet identified."It appeared to be a very gruesome attack on this individual," Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told reporters Wednesday.Police reported no arrests.Additional details were not released.