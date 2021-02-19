Ford City Mall shooting: 2 injured in shootout inside business, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured in a shooting inside the Ford City Mall on Chicago's Southwest Side Friday afternoon, police say.Two male shooting victims transported themselves to local hospitals after shooting at each other inside a business, according to Chicago Police Public Information Officer Sally Brown.No bystanders were injured, Brown said. No information was immediately available on their conditions.Ford City Mall is located on Chicago's Southwest Side in the West Lawn neighborhood at 76th Street and Cicero Avenue.