Ford Heights, IL, plane crash leaves pilot seriously hurt; aircraft hit light pole, vehicle, FAA says

Illinois State Police, FAA investigating cause of the crash
By Alexis McAdams
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A small plane crashed in south suburban Ford Heights Tuesday afternoon.

The small aircraft crashed into a wooded area off of Lincoln Highway, just west of Interstate 394 around 5:09 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Glasair III crashed under unknown circumstances. The aircraft struck a light pole and hit a vehicle on the ground before coming to rest on an embankment, the FAA said.

Jeff Whitlock, a witness in the area, said the plane came down on the shoulder of the road, and a wing of the plane ripped off when it hit the light pole. The smell of fuel filled the air, Whitlock said.

RELATED: Small plane lands on Palatine road, slides into yard
EMBED More News Videos

Witnesses said the pilot told them the plane ran out of power, forcing an emergency landing on a road and then sliding onto the edge of a yard.



"I could hardly breathe. I mean, I'm like, it was like I thought I was having a heart attack when I got back in my car. When I was standing on the roadside, it was like my adrenaline was going, and I'm screaming to get a fire extinguisher," Whitlock said.

Another witness noticed the low-flying plane before the impact.

"I'm looking at him, and he's just coming in. He's like, just way too low. I was like, this can't be happening, so I guess he was trying to pull up," said Pep Garcia, another witness. "I just saw a big ball of smoke, and I was like, 'Oh my God. This just happened.'"

The pilot was a 70-year-old man from the southwest suburbs, sources said. He was undergoing emergency surgery immediately after the incident at the University of Chicago hospital, sources added.

RELATED: Rockford plane crash: Small aircraft burned after impact shortly after takeoff, FAA says; 1 dead

His condition early Wednesday was not immediately known.

The northbound and southbound ramp to Lincoln Highway were closed at approximately 5:50 p.m. for the investigation, state police said.

Rush hour traffic Wednesday morning could be affected, as the plane wreckage remains on the side of the roadway.

State police said the investigation is still underway. The FAA is also investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ford heightsplane crash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions tightened on south, west suburbs
Mayor Lightfoot to outline budget proposal, reportedly featuring property tax increase, layoffs
New paintball attacks in West Town, Englewood being investigated: CPD
5 states added to Chicago travel quarantine list
Chicago Weather: Warm Wednesday with PM showers
Mercy Hospital's slated closure among wave of medical centers vanishing from Chicago area
What caused 'Bachelorette' Clare to scold the men on her group date
Show More
Chicago woman's mail-in ballot delivered to wrong location
Video shows rare sight of bear singing at Yosemite National Park
Grand juror speaks after judge ruling in Breonna Taylor case
Tax records show Trump maintains Chinese bank account, NYT reports
10 drug-induced robberies allegedly tied to Wis. women arrested in River North
More TOP STORIES News