auto recall

Auto recall: Ford recalls 200K cars because brake lights can stay on

DETROIT -- Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.

The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs. All were sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii.

High temperatures and humidity can cause a rubber brake pedal part to disintegrate, keeping the lights on, confusing other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash. Drivers with automatic transmissions also can shift out of "park" gear without having their foot on the brake.

Dealers will replace brake and clutch pedal bumpers. Owners will be notified by mail starting March 3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivetexaslouisianamississippialabamafloridageorgiasouth carolinanorth carolinavirginiahawaiiauto recallrecallu.s. & worldford
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO RECALL
Tesla Model 3 recalled over rear camera connection
BMW car fire exposes similar complaints related to vehicle recalls
17% of vehicles in Chicago have open safety recalls in need of repair
Chevy Bolt EV recall: Cars should be parked outside due to fire risk
TOP STORIES
Maryland man dies with more than 100 venomous snakes in his house
Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death in notebook: FBI
Illinois reports 40,642 new COVID cases, 137 deaths
Retired CPD officer, 57, killed in Edison Park hit-and-run
'So much deceit': Brother of Lori Vallow speaks out on family divide
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra welcome their 1st child
Car crashes into, wedged under back of semi on I-55 near Shorewood
Show More
Chicago's top doctor says end to COVID-19 mandates 'in our future'
Multi-vehicle crash injures 2 people, 1 seriously, ISP says
1 killed, 1 critically injured in Hampshire facility explosion
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets her Audi after bonus round pause
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
More TOP STORIES News