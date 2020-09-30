auto recall

Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark

DETROIT -- Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford's F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair. F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.

The company says in documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem.

Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveauto recallu.s. & worldford
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO RECALL
Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside
Brake problems push Ford to recall 562,000 vehicles
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,273 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths
Chicago's 'Dreadhead Cowboy' appears in court on animal cruelty charges
Fans prepare for first postseason game at Wrigley Field
Lightfoot to Trump: 'Keep Chicago out of your lying mouth'
Deadly Wheeling crash leaves vehicles near airport runway
CFD to wear pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
Show More
Bucktown water main break blocks streets, causes CTA reroute
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, light brief showers Wednesday
Prosecutor: Breonna Taylor jury audio to be released Friday
Seattle passes minimum pay law for Uber, Lyft drivers
Video shows arrest after attempted kidnap of Joe Montana's grandchild
More TOP STORIES News