Automotive

Brake problems push Ford to recall more than a half-a-million vehicles

The Ford Motor Company is recalling 562,000 vehicles due to a potential problem with their brake systems.

The automaker is recalling 559,000 2015 through 2018 Ford Edge models and 2016 through 2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles. According to Ford, there is a problem with the SUV's brake system that could cause brake fluid to leak. If too much leaks, stopping distances could increase.

Ford is also recalling around 3,000 2020 model Lincoln Corsair Crossovers because they may have been assembled without proper clearance between their rear suspension springs and toe link brackets. The company is not aware of any crashes linked to the problem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveauto recallrecall
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD, protesters clash in Loop; 24 arrested
CPD announces arrest of suspected looter caught on camera
Former Gov. Jim Thompson dead at 84
Pres. Trump's brother dies in New York hospital
River North stabbing leaves man critically hurt
CPD squad car stolen during South Shore pursuit, crashed, police say
9/11 'Tribute in Light' back on with support from Gov. Cuomo
Show More
16 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Trump orders TikTok owner to sell US assets
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,828 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths
Woman shot with BB gun for removing Trump sign from yard
More TOP STORIES News