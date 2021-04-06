police shooting

Forest Park shooting: Pingree Grove man fatally shot by police after allegedly waving gun around at Jimmy John's ID'd

EMBED <>More Videos

Man waving gun at Forest Park restaurant dies after encounter with police

FOREST PARK, Ill. -- Authorities have identified a man who allegedly waved a gun at a restaurant last month and was fatally shot by police in west suburban Forest Park.

About 7:50 p.m. March 24, officers received calls of a man who dropped a pistol on the floor of a Jimmy Johns at 350 Circle Ave., according to a statement from police.

Witnesses told police the man was waving the gun around saying, "Please don't make me do this now," according to police.

The man walked outside the restaurant and stood with the pistol in his hand and, when officers arrived at the scene, a patrol officer and a sergeant fired shots, Forest Park Deputy Chief Ken Gross said. Investigators do not believe the man shot himself, Gross said.

Police were still trying to determine if the man fired his gun at officers, Forest Park police said in an updated statement Thursday.

RELATED: Forest Park shooting: Man waving gun at Jimmy John's restaurant dies after encounter with police

The man was placed into custody and rushed to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was identified as Tony Smith Jr. of Pingree Grove, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

The pistol was recovered, police said. The officers involved were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Illinois State Police were investigating the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
forest parkpolice involved shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingshooting
POLICE SHOOTING
Chicago rally, march to Federal Plaza to remember victims of police violence
Albany Park shooting: Off-duty CPD officer shoots intruder while wife shields baby: prosecutor
Armed suspect killed by Chicago police officer in Portage Park shooting: CPD
Albany Park shooting: Off-duty CPD officer shoots alleged intruder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot vows justice after boy, 13, fatally shot by CPD
Bar opening event linked to 46 COVID-19 cases, a school closure and hospitalization: CDC
7 hurt in West Englewood shooting: CPD
Gary mass COVID vaccination site opens as IN lifts mask mandate
Indiana traffic: I-80/94 crash seriously injures truck driver, causing delays
Chicago cop pleads guilty in gambling ring case tied to Casey Urlacher
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy
Show More
New CDC guidance favors soap over disinfectants to stop COVID-19
Several Chicago suburbs electing mayors, trustees and council members Tuesday
'Final Jeopardy' response surprises guest host Aaron Rodgers
VP Harris visiting Chicago to highlight vaccine equity
IL teacher on leave after allegedly posting sex video on Snapchat
More TOP STORIES News