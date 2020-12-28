drunk driving

Prominent former Chicago alderman arrested in alcohol-related incident in Gold Coast, police source says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A prominent former Chicago alderman was arrested for an alcohol-related incident that damaged several cars Sunday night, according to a police source.

Former Ald. Proco "Joe" Moreno faces misdemeanor DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into several parked vehicles and a tree Sunday in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

"It's just screeching metal, you know, the impact of screeching metal, and you heard it multiple times, so it was startling because it was like wow, it won't stop. It happened several times, so I knew I had to come down and take a look," said Michael Smith, neighbor. "I know several people who are in the political arena, and it's pretty shocking."

Authorities said the 48-year-old suspect was headed southbound on Astor Street when he hit several parked vehicles along a four-block stretch of Astor on the Near North Side. The damage to cars span from 1200 North Astor to 1500 North Astor near Division. At least eight cars have damage, according to police.

Andrew Schneidwind, whose Honda Pilot was damaged, said he is shocked.

"I'm very surprised he made it as far as he did destroying cars along the way," Schneidwind said. "It's shocking that he made it all the way and he's messing up cars in such a big way for such a long distance. It's insane."

Moreno crashed into a tree and planter box after hitting the parked cars. Police took the driver into custody on the scene and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Charges are pending, officials say. No injuries have been reported.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
