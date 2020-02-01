Former Carpentersville Middle School teacher gets 10-year sentence for sexual abusing boys

A former Carpentersville teacher was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing two boys.

ST. CHARLES, Ill. -- A former teacher in north suburban Carpentersville was sentenced to a decade in prison for sexually assaulting two former students.

Lindsey P. Anderson, 31, pleaded guilty to charges of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse in September, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said.

She abused the two boys under the age of 18 between July 2013 and May 2015, prosecutors said. She was a teacher at Carpentersville Middle School at the time and also worked as a coach at Dundee-Crown High School.

Prosecutors said Anderson took advantage of her previous relationship as the boys' teacher, but they weren't her students at the time of the abuse.

Anderson has to serve at least 85% of her sentence and must register as a sex offender for life, the state's attorney's office said. She will receive credit for two days served in the Kane County jail before her release on $10,000 bail.

She was taken back into custody after her sentencing Friday and is currently being held at the Kane County jail, awaiting transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the state's attorney's office and the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

