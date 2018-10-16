Former Channahon gymnastics coach charged with sexually abusing student

Jose Vilchis (Courtesy of the Will County State's Attorney's Office)

CHANNAHON, Ill. --
A former coach at a southwest suburban Channahon gymnastics facility has been charged with sexually abusing a student.

Jose Vilchis, 68, was charged with six counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a statement from the Will County state's attorney's office.

Vilchis is accused of performing sex acts on the girl, who was between 13 and 17 years old, while he was coaching her at I&M Gymnastics in Channahon between Dec. 1, 2012, and Dec. 1, 2013, prosecutors said.

A representative for I&M did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the charges Tuesday afternoon.

Vilchis was arrested Monday at the Walmart store in Joliet, where he works, the state's attorney's office said. He was being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on $3 million bail.

If Vilchis - who holds citizenship status in Mexico and Russia - is able to post bond, he will be required to surrender his passport and avoid all contact with the victim or any other minors, prosecutors said. He would also be placed on electronic monitoring.

His next court appearance was scheduled for Nov. 1, the state's attorney's office said.

The investigation was ongoing and anyone with information was asked to call Channahon police at (815) 467-2112.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
