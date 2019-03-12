Former Chicago cop Eddie Hicks convicted of shaking down drug dealers

It took a jury only a few hours to return a guilty verdict against former Chicago Police Officer Eddie Hicks.

CHICAGO -- A former Chicago police officer who was captured 14 years after he fled while awaiting trial on charges that he ripped off drug dealers has been convicted in federal court.

On Monday, a federal jury convicted 70-year-old Eddie Hicks of racketeering, drug and gun charges as well as jumping bail after a trial in which prosecutors accused him of being the ringleader of a crew of five men who posed as federal drug agents to shake down drug dealers for cash and narcotics.

Hicks retired in 2000 from the police force while he was under federal investigation and fled in 2003 while he was awaiting trial. He was arrested in 2017 in Detroit, where he was living under a false name, and has been held without bond ever since.
