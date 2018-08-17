Former client charged in shooting death of Hobart attorney

A former client has been charged in the shooting death of a lawyer in Hobart, Ind. on Wednesday.Hobart police said Friday that 83-year-old William Landske shot and killed T. Edward "Tracy" Page at Page's home in the 1200-block of West Fourth Street.Landske, of Cedar Lake, Ind., was tackled by Page's husband who witnesses the shooting and disarmed him, police said.Landske was taken into custody at the scene without incident, police said. He was charged with one count of murder and is being held in Lake County Jail and was denied bond.Police said Landske was a longtime friend and client of Page's. He had gone to Page's home with his two daughters to collect documents that belonged to his family. Page had done some tax work for them.Page, 64, was a prominent attorney in Lake County, Indiana and a former magistrate judge, who currently worked in private practice at Thiros and Thiros and as a public defender. He was planning his retirement starting at the end of August, and had notified his office of it Tuesday.