George Floyd

Grand jury indicts 4 former Minneapolis officers on civil rights charges in George Floyd's death

By Amy Forliti and Mike Balsamo, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

All 4 former officers now facing charges in George Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS -- A federal grand jury has indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's arrest and death, accusing them of violating the Black man's constitutional rights as he was restrained face-down on the pavement and gasping for air, according to indictments unsealed Friday.

The three-count indictment names Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao. Specifically, Chauvin, Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd's right to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force. All four officers are charged for their failure to provide Floyd with medical care. Chauvin was also charged in a second indictment, stemming from the arrest and neck restraint of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.

These booking photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff show the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

Hennepin County Sheriff



Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Kueng appeared via videoconference in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. Chauvin was not part of the court appearance.

Chauvin was convicted last month on state charges of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death and is in Minnesota's only maximum-security prison as he awaits sentencing. The other three former officers face a state trial in August, and they are free on bond. They were allowed to remain free after Friday's federal court appearance.

EMBED More News Videos

Prosecutors and the Minnesota attorney general are asking a judge to give Derek Chauvin a penalty that's more severe than state guidelines call for when he is sentenced in June for George Floyd's death.



Floyd, 46, died May 25 after Chauvin pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck, even as Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. Kueng and Lane also helped restrain Floyd - state prosecutors have said Kueng knelt on Floyd's back and Lane held down Floyd's legs. State prosecutors say Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, argued during his murder trial that Chauvin acted reasonably in the situation and that Floyd died because of underlying health issues and drug use. He has filed a request for a new trial, citing many issues including the judge's refusal to move the trial due to publicity.

Nelson had no comment on the federal charges Friday. Messages left with attorneys for two of the other officers were not immediately returned, and an attorney for the fourth officer was getting in an elevator and disconnected when reached by The Associated Press.

Floyd's arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked protests nationwide and widespread calls for an end to police brutality and racial inequities.
___

Balsamo reported from Washington.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
derek chauvinofficer chargedgeorge floydu.s. & worldcivil rightsrace in america
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Maine South HS investigating photo re-enacting George Floyd's murder
Chauvin's lawyer seeks new trial, hearing to impeach verdict
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Prosecutors seek higher sentence for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Riley Fox story: '20/20' unveils new details in Wilmington girl's death
Bolingbrook teen dies from COVID 2 days after diagnosis
3 killed after blast near Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County
3,321 COVID cases, 36 deaths reported
Norwegian Cruise Line threatens to skip Florida's ports
CPD sergeant allegedly took bribe from diver who found Rizzo's wedding ring in Belmont Harbor
Parents, attorney respond to guilty verdict in Rome officer killing
Show More
WATCH: Easy roasted tomato salsa recipe by Bar Chido's Chef Munoz
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier: CPD
Video shows Army trainee hijacking SC school bus with kids on board
Kidde recalls thousands of smoke detectors
Chicago doctor helps fight COVID in India: 'It's terrible'
More TOP STORIES News