Barbara Byrd-Bennett, former Chicago Public Schools CEO, helped company win contracts worth millions, investigation says

EMBED </>More Videos

Former CPS CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett is now serving a federal prison sentence for a bribery scheme. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An internal investigation has revealed that Barbara Byrd-Bennett, the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, helped a company win millions of dollars of CPS contracts.

In a new report, CPS Inspector General Nicholas Schuler said Camelot Education, a for-profit Texas-based company that operates six CPS schools for at-risk youth on the South Side, won nearly $70 million in business from CPS thanks to Bennett and her co-conspirators.

"They grew from no schools to having several in about a one year period," Schuler said.

Byrd-Bennett is now serving a federal prison sentence for a bribery scheme, but her actions continue to haunt the nation's third-largest school district.

In his report, Schuler called their actions highly unethical. In 2012, Camelot paid $300,000 to Supes Academy owners Gary Solomon and Thomas Vranas as undisclosed lobbyists to gain access to then-CEO Byrd-Bennett.

"They were specifically rewarded monetarily for sidestepping the procurement official who was in charge of this process," Schuler said.

Schuler said Camelot worked out a deal with Bennett behind closed doors. In addition, the inspector general said Camelot agreed to hire a CPS colleague of Bennett's on the condition Camelot would continue doing business with CPS.

In a written response denying the inspector general's conclusions of its investigation, Camelot said: "We competed for and won the Board of Education's contract fairly and on our merits."

Meantime, CPS is taking the report very seriously by implementing lobbying reform. CPS will require all lobbying activity to be disclosed by the bidder and the lobbyist.

"It would be a better opportunity for people to know who is involved and who has financial stakes in deals," Schuler said.

CPS is also taking action to hold Camelot responsible by either imposing a steep fine or barring the company from future business with CPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago public schoolsinvestigationbriberyChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman, 21, fatally shot in Gresham as she ran from 4 men
Teen shot multiple times while walking to summer job in Hyde Park
Des Plaines priest injured in Aeromexico plane crash in Durango, Mexico
Man tries to lure 5-year-old girl with chocolate on NW Side, slaps her
Teacher quits job to become shopper, now make more than $100K per year
Chicago bankers in wings as curtain rises on Manafort trial
Children photographed during Vietnam War found decades later, photographed again
Surveillance images released of suspect in sex assault at Wrigley during Foo Fighters concert
Show More
Midway's new food court opens after 14-month wait
Deserving dog receives spa treatment on National Mutt Day
Suburban teen's death inspires law allowing officers to carry EpiPens
Chicago scientist becomes 1st living person to have NASA mission named after him
More News