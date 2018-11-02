Former CPS employee accused of downloading files from school database

A former Chicago Public School employee is accused of hacking into the school district's database and stealing personal information belonging to employees.

A former Chicago Public School employee has been charged with computer tampering and identity theft after police said she downloaded personal files from the school district's database.

On October 31, 2017, Chicago police said Kristi Sims, 28, of Hickory Hills, downloaded several personal files from the school district's database without authorization and some of the downloaded files contained the personal information of several employees.

Sims was arrested on Wednesday night at her home in Hickory Hills. She has been charged with one count of aggravated computer tampering/disrupting service and four counts of identity theft.
