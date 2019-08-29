Former CPS employee accused of sexually assaulting 3 young girls

A former Chicago Public Schools employee wanted for sexually assaulting three young girls turned himself in to police earlier this week in Englewood on the South Side.James Wilson Jr., 67, is charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 18, according to Chicago police.Officers contacted Wilson after three victims reported that he sexually assaulted them when they were as young as 10 or 11 years old, police said.One victim reported being assaulted by Wilson between October 2004 and October 2015, according to police. Another reported being assaulted between November 2001 and November 2012. The third victim reported being assaulted between February 2016 and February 2017.A Chicago Public Schools spokeswoman said Wilson previously worked for the district but "he has not been employed at CPS since 2009." CPS officials did not immediately specify what Wilson's role was, or which school or schools he worked at.Wilson, who lives in Gresham, surrendered to police about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Englewood District police station, 1438 W. 63rd St. He is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing Thursday, police said.