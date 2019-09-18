Former CPS theater teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Chicago Public Schools theater teacher on the city's North Side is charged with sexually assaulting a student over several years.

The victim is now 21 years old. She told police 40-year-old Joel Ewing began texting her when she was a 15-year-old student at Senn High School. She said the relationship turned sexual.

Police said Ewing confessed. He is charged with criminal sexual assault and appeared in court Tuesday where his bond was set at $15,000.

Senn High School officials said he was removed from the school in July, when school officials were made aware of the allegations against him. He has since resigned.
