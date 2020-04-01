Former Dallas chief, Aurora chief among 3 finalists for Chicago police superintendent position

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Board has announced its top three finalists for Chicago's next police superintendent.The board chose two outsiders and one insider from a pool of 25 applicants. The finalists are former Dallas Police Chief David Brown, current Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman and CPD Deputy Chief Ernest Cato.Chicago's next top cop will head a 13,000 member department and deal with a tall order of issues, such as the consent decree, gun violence and a police union contract.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will make the final decision.Of the nominees, Ernest Cato has risen through the ranks of the Chicago Police Department. Recently, the 54-year-old was promoted to CPD deputy chief, in charge of three West Side police districts.Meanwhile, David Brown, the former Dallas police chief, made national news in 2016 when he decided to use a remote control robot carrying an explosive to kill a man who shot to death five police officers.Kristen Ziman is the police chief of Illinois' second largest city, Aurora. Ziman, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, was pushed into the national spotlight last year following the mass shooting at the Henry Pratt warehouse.The Fraternal Order of Police said Ziman raises red flags because Aurora's department is smaller than most Chicago police districts."This is a very complicated department," said Kevin Graham. "We have functions Aurora Police Department is not used to. That doesn't mean she isn't a qualified individual."The FOP was pushing for an outsider, former Los Angeles Police Deputy Chief Sean Malinowski, who did not make the list of finalists, nor did a Latino candidate.Members of City Council's Latino Caucus called the board's decision disappointing.The police board would not comment on candidates that didn't make the final cut.