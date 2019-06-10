Former DuPage County probation officer pleads guilty to custodial sexual misconduct

Christian Nunez. (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.)

WHEATON, Ill. -- A former suburban Chicago probation officer has pleaded guilty to having inappropriate sexual contact with a woman whose case he was monitoring.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin says 33-year-old Christian Nunez of Naperville pleaded guilty Thursday to official misconduct and custodial sexual misconduct.

Both charges are felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.

Authorities say Nunez began serving as the victim's probation officer after she was released from jail in 2017.

He started sending naked pictures of himself to her cellphone and requesting she send naked photos of herself to him.

He later went to her home in Lombard and instructed her to perform a sex act.

The woman alerted Lombard police, who opened an investigation that led to charges.

Berlin says what Nunez did was "beyond disgusting."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wheatondupage countysex crime
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arlington Heights woman accused of murdering parents
Off-duty CPD officer charged with DUI after deadly South Side crash
41 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Clerk stabbed outside Loop 7-Eleven after having lottery machine thrown at him
David Ortiz shot in the back at Dominican Republic bar
Rapper Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys died at age 52
Mayor Lightfoot to announce community policy initiative
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and windy Monday
Michigan hotel offering free stay to women traveling for an abortion
Gust of wind throws boys jumping on trampoline 50 feet into the air
States with the most catfish victims
Boy lives out dream as superhero persona at Make-A-Wish event
More TOP STORIES News