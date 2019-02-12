Former Evanston Township HS security guard charged with sexually assaulting student

Evanston police said a former security guard at Evanston Township High School has been charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Police said they were contacted by school staff on January 9 with the allegation that a member of the security department had an improper relationship with a 17-year-old female student.

During their investigation, police said they discovered an incident on November 23, 2018, rose to the level of criminal sexual assault by a person in a position of authority. Police said the incident did not occur on school property or during school hours.

Police said they attempted to contact 33-year-old Haywood for several weeks before he surrendered Tuesday. He has been charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault by a person in a position of authority.

He is due in bond court Wednesday.

Police said Haywood is no longer employed at the school. ABC7 Eyewitness News left messages with school administrators but have not heard back.
